WATCH LIVE: Police look for suspect after 3 people were shot at Boo Han Market in Edmonds

Edmonds police say three people were shot and sent to the hospital. A suspect is not yet in custody.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police say at least three people were shot at the Boo Han Oriental Market in Edmonds.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at 22600 Highway 99.

Edmonds police say the three people shot were sent to the hospital.

A suspect is not in custody. Police describe the suspect as a short, Asian man wearing black clothing and a black hat. He may be running through the area.

No word what lead up to the shooting.

Locals should steer clear of the area as police continue to investigate.

Highway 99 is closed or severely impacted as are surrounding streets.

This is a developing story.

