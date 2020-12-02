Police in Edmonds and Lynnwood are investigating at least three possible child luring cases that occurred near College Place Middle School after school was released. Police said the school, located on the 7500 block of 208th Street SW, sits on the border between Edmonds and Lynnwood.

All three incidents involve a green, four-door sedan-type vehicle. Police believe the vehicle is a Toyota.

The most recent incident happened on February 10 near 206th and 80th Avenue W. According to police, a man in a green vehicle pulled up next to a boy in the sixth grade and rolled down the window, but quickly drove away.

Police said the driver is described as a man in his 30s with brown hair, a medium to overweight build, and was last seen wearing ripped clothing. A passenger was also in the vehicle during the incident on Feb. 10. Police said the passenger was described as a white man or woman with long, matted bleach blonde hair that was darker on top.

Another incident happened on January 31 near 206th Street SW and 76th Avenue W. when a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man in a green, older sedan. Police said the man motioned for the girl to come over to the car, but the girl ran away.

Police are searching for the owner of a dark green, 90s four-door Toyota sedan believed to be involved in three possible attempted child luring cases.

Edmonds Police Department

The green vehicle involved in the incident on Jan. 31 was described as having a brown interior. Police said it was being driven by a man in his 30s with light facial hair.

Edmonds police said the first incident happened on Jan. 23 in Lynnwood and was the first to involve a “green newer sedan.” Police said they are working with the Edmonds School District.

Investigators said they consider the behavior “extremely suspicious” and are asking residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0212 or send an email to policetips@edmondswa.gov.