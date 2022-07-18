Nearly month after water main break, Edmonds Library remains closed

A water main connected to the irrigation system for the green living space above the library burst on June 24, prompting the closure.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Library has been closed for about a month, all thanks to a water main break.

The only thing people are reading at the Edmonds Library these days is a closed sign out front of the building.

"If you were standing in this when the event first happened, right now we would be standing in 2 inches of water, you would have a complete lake flowing through this library," said R.D. Burley, the assistant director of Facilities, Safety & Security with Sno-Isle Libraries.

The event he's talking about happened in the early morning hours of June 24, when a water main connected to the irrigation system for the green living space above the library burst.



"When it ruptured, the water started overflowing and pouring down through the ceiling and into this space, this was our staff space and this is where the initial flooding occurred," said Burley.



Burley said 60,000 gallons of water spread throughout the library, eventually making its way to the street. This got the attention of neighbors, who notified the city and library staff.



"We moved all 54,000 items with only a couple of items getting wet, it was really remarkable," said Burley.



He said the thousands of books and DVDs were moved to Sno-Isle Libraries' administration building in Marysville. Meanwhile, contractors with the city removed carpet and walls as they continue to clean up.

"We have fans and dehumidifiers throughout the library just to continue to dry out the facility so we can start putting everything back together once it's all dry," said Burley.



Burley said the timing of the flood couldn't have been worse. On average, the library gets 22,000 visitors each month in the summer. He said it's too early to tell how much the damage will cost, and the library hopes to have a reopening plan in place by next month.