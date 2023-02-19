5th Annual Edmonds International Women's Day: 'Embrace equity'

This year's event features a special menu with food and drink created by eight women who are local chefs and mixologists.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDMONDS, Wash. — The fifth annual Edmonds International Women's Day is set for Saturday, March 4, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

This year's theme is "Embrace equity."

Event founder Alicia Crank said the event was started five years ago to bring women of all backgrounds together. It was meant to be a one-time event but the first year's success and interest sparked the idea to make it return.

This year's event features a special menu via Feedme Hospitality. The food and drinks are being created by eight women who are local chefs and mixologists.

To see one of the chefs participating in the event, click the video player below.

The event will also honor four local frontline workers and a panel on "Representation in the Media" with KING 5's Mimi Jung and Farah Jadran.