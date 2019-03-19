Navigating the daily drama of high school is tough enough, but imagine doing it without the ability to hear.

Deaf students say their disability can bring feelings of inadequacy and isolation.

"People sometimes don't treat you fairly," says Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Devon Surge-Sample. "Sometimes the hearing students act like because we're deaf we're not important."

But a group of four Edmonds-Woodway students is quietly proving they're just as important and impressive as anyone else.

They're on their way to the national finals for the Deaf Academic Bowl. Again.

It's a quiz competition where the top 20 teams from across the country answer questions about everything from science and literature to pop culture.

But for this group, it's more about just being together.

"When you're deaf, being around people who speak the same language and have a common bond is something that can develop into a family," said senior Nathan Templeman. "We're a family and I like that feeling."

"Getting to hear other success stories provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to get a bigger picture of what they can do and what our success stories can look like," said teacher Corey Clark.

Success stories are becoming rather routine at Edmonds-Woodway.

Since the school started competing in the Deaf Academic Bowl 13 years ago, it has reached nationals 12 times.

Teacher Lori Seago says it instills a sense of self-confidence.

"Students are seeing that it's okay to be deaf. They learn that they can be successful as a deaf person."

The Edmonds-Woodway team travels to Washington, D.C. next month to compete in the Deaf Academic Bowl national championships.