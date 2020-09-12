Edmonds appoints new police chief in lieu of acting police chief assumed to take the role

Edmonds city leaders have selected Sherman Pruitt to serve as the next police chief. The move came as a surprise to many since acting police chief Jim Lawless was assumed to take the role.
Pruitt is the current police chief on the Sauk Suiattle Indian reservation. Lawless served for 25 years with the Edmonds Police Department and was considered next in line when Al Compaan retired after 12 years.
Compaan said Monday, "I was really disappointed and I have a lot of questions. What changed all of a sudden? Why did we go off in this direction at this particular juncture?"
Mayor Mike Nelson had even put out a press release in April saying Lawless would be the man sent to the City Council for confirmation. But in early December, Nelson changed directions.
When announcing his nomination of Pruitt, an African American, Nelson wrote: "We are seeing many changes in policing today. Social justice, equity, and accountability to the community are important issues being raised in every town in our nation. In order to be effective and best serve our citizens, our police department must balance consistency and predictability with adaptation and change. Mr. Pruitt is well-suited not only to build on the past police work in our City but also to explore new opportunities to engage our community and provide new training and best practices to guide and grow our department into the future."