Edmonds appoints new police chief in lieu of acting police chief assumed to take the role

Edmonds city leaders have chosen Sherman Pruitt as the new police chief, a surprise decision when a 25-year Edmonds police veteran was up for the job.

Edmonds city leaders have selected Sherman Pruitt to serve as the next police chief. The move came as a surprise to many since acting police chief Jim Lawless was assumed to take the role.

Pruitt is the current police chief on the Sauk Suiattle Indian reservation. Lawless served for 25 years with the Edmonds Police Department and was considered next in line when Al Compaan retired after 12 years.

Compaan said Monday, "I was really disappointed and I have a lot of questions. What changed all of a sudden? Why did we go off in this direction at this particular juncture?"

Mayor Mike Nelson had even put out a press release in April saying Lawless would be the man sent to the City Council for confirmation. But in early December, Nelson changed directions.