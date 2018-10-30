Edgar Martinez is stepping down as the hitting coach for the Seattle Mariners and moving into a new role as a hitting adviser for the entire organization.

The move announced Tuesday means Martinez will have more freedom to work with all levels of the organization.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto says Martinez approached the team after the end of the regular season seeking a role with more flexibility. Dipoto said the team spent the past three weeks working with Martinez to design the new position.

Martinez says he's looking forward to working with both the major leaguers and younger hitters in the organization.

Martinez just completed his third full season as Seattle's hitting coach. He was hired midway through the 2015 season. He played with the Mariners for 18 years until 2004.

© 2018 KING