Seattle record store hoping to find neon sign that was sold by accident

The 32-foot sign, which once hung outside the store's Lower Queen Anne location, was accidentally sold after being in storage.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The owner of Easy Street Records is searching for the person who purchased a neon sign that once hung outside the store's original Lower Queen Anne location. He says it was sold on accident and he's looking to buy it back.

"I cannot find the sign. The case of the missing 32 foot neon sign," said Easy Street Records owner, Matt Vaughan.

The sign reads "Easy Street Records" in neon green and features a neon red star above the letters, in the middle.

Vaughan described what happened as a 'comedy of errors.' He said the sign was being stored at the National Sign Company. When the company moved locations he said the sign was mistakenly taken to a secondhand store and sold. He's now trying to find who bought it.

"I know that it's a man that got it, and that he collects cars and that he has a big garage. Those are the only clues that we have," said Vaughan.

Since 1988, Easy Street Records has had a record store in West Seattle. However, the sign hung outside the Easy Street Records in Lower Queen Anne. The store opened in 2002. It hosted live performances from Lou Reed, Elvis Costello, Kings of Leon, and Patti Smith. The store closed in 2013 when its lease wasn't renewed.

Vaughan said the sign carries sentimental value not only for him and his business, but also for customers, and people who appreciate Seattle's rich music history.

"It's not just for selfish reasons that I want it back. It's just that I think those that have followed Easy Street and lived in Queen Anne and around Seattle Center the sign, that store, meant a lot to them," said Vaughan. "Music is what we as Seattleites identify with."

That's why he's hoping to reach the person who purchased it. Vaughan said he has a place he'd like to hang the sign, but said right now the exact spot is a secret. He hopes to buy the sign back or come to an agreement that lets him hang it back up. He's hoping the buyer will reach out to Easy Street Records.