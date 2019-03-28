The men and women of Eastside Fire and Rescue have gathered over 30 people to help man stations in Kittitas County during Thursday’s memorial service for Deputy Ryan Thompson.

Battalion Chief Glenn Huffman said firefighters from Bellevue, Kirkland, Shoreline, and Eastside volunteered to fully relieve teams in Kittitas so they can attend the memorial for Thompson, who was killed last week in a shootout with a suspect.

"The men and women at Kittitas Fire and Rescue, they're really hurting right now. They're friends with Deputy Thompson. They really need this opportunity to go and be at the memorial," Huffman said.

Huffman said the firefighters are doing this in their free time without any compensation.

Eastside Fire reached out to Kittitas late last week to offer their help, and they graciously accepted the offer.

