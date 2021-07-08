5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California area | Updates

The earthquake was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a magnitude of 4.2.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The United States Geographical Survey says a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California after hitting near Smith Valley in Nevada. It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a magnitude of 4.2.

The United States Geographical Service originally said a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Northern California near Farmington in San Joaquin County, and an additional earthquake at 5.9 magnitude hit near Smith Valley in Nevada. Both quakes happened near the same time, separated by about a minute. Both USGS pages now direct to the 5.9 earthquake along the California-Nevada border.

The California Office of Emergency Services said there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries at this time, but they are monitoring the situation. Caltrans said they are responding to reports of rockslides on U.S. 395 and S.R. 89 in Northern Mono County following the earthquake.

Few details are available at this time, but many on social media in Sacramento and as far as Modesto have reported feeling the earthquake. People from Lake Tahoe to Fresno also reported feeling the shaking Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento said they felt the earthquake at their office, which last possibly a minute in length.

The City of West Sacramento posted video of the earthquake to their Twitter page.

