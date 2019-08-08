BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Early election results show it's a tight race in Bellingham to see who will be the city's next mayor.

Results as of Wednesday afternoon showed April Barker gaining slightly on leader Seth Fleetwood, closing the gap to less than 700 votes.

City Councilwoman Pinky Vargas garnered just under 23% of the vote, while Garrett O'Brien was less than a percentage point behind her.

The top two candidates will face off in November to replace retiring Mayor Kelli Linville, who has been in office since 2012.

"This goes to show you how important it is to vote in primaries," said Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein. "Just a few votes can make the difference."

The votes are continuing to be counted, KING 5 will update this story as new results come in.