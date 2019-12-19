FALL CITY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published earlier this month.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 3.7 miles northeast of Fall City.

The earthquake was reported at 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 18.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake reached Olympia, though it may have not been felt.

Several KING 5 viewers have called the newsroom to report that they felt the quake in places like Snoqualmie. The quake was about 5.2 miles north of Snoqualmie.

Last week, a 3.6 earthquake was reported under Mount Rainier.

Did you feel the earthquake? Let the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) know by filling out their form.

See the seismic waves from the earthquake below: