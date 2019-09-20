SEATTLE — The public is asked to avoid activities in the Duwamish River until further notice due to a sewage spill.

Seattle Public Utilities received reports of a sewage blockage around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The sewage was in a ditch near King County International Airport at the Boeing Field.

The overflow then reached the Duwamish River.

While the sewage overflow is being cleaned up, avoid eating fish from the river.

If you come in contact with contaminated water, thoroughly wash your skin with soap and warm water. Exposure to sewage can cause skin infections and gastrointestinal illnesses.

Due to legacy chemical pollution, the lower Duwamish River has had an on-going fishing advisory that recommends only fishing for salmon. Always avoid bottom-dwelling seafood species from the lower Duwamish.

Signs have been posted from the 16th Ave. S bridge to the Turning Basin reminding residents to avoid the water.

King County Public Health has closed about a 3,000-foot stretch of waterway and shoreline.

Seattle Public Utilities will continue sampling until the water is at acceptable levels.