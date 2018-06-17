Seattle City Council is expected to discuss Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plan to raise money for education, Pre-K, and to pay for a community college education for all Seattle high school students.

The Families, Education and Preschool Promise Levy, slated for the November ballot, would replace two expiring levies and increase the property tax bill for homeowners.

Many speculated Durkan was worried it wouldn't pass if voters were still reeling from the controversial head tax, which the Seattle City Council repealed 7-2. If the mayor's proposal is approved, the measure would increase property taxes on a median home by roughly $250 or $20 per month. But the mayor contends the investment will pay off.

The plan includes:

* Increase the number of children in preschool by 80%.

* Increase K-12 funding by 30% to invest in mental and physical health, college prep, and the rising number of students dealing with homelessness.

* Ensure that students who graduate from Seattle Public Schools get 2 years of community college tuition for free. Currently, in Seattle, low income and certain minority groups are roughly 40 percent less likely to graduate high school.

The council's education committee is recommending the full council pass the Council Bill.

Related stories:

Another Seattle tax headed to November ballot

Seattle residents feeling taxed out

Seattle looks to new homeless plan after failed head tax

© 2018 KING