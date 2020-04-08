WATCH LIVE: Seattle mayor, police chief to discuss City Council's proposed budget cuts to SPD

The Council recently discussed a series of amendments that would attempt to reduce SPD by roughly 100 personnel in 2020 and would spend the City’s rainy day fund.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best are expected to discuss the City Council’s proposed 2020 cuts to the Seattle Police Department.

In recent days, the Council discussed a series of amendments that would attempt to reduce SPD by roughly 100 personnel in 2020 and would spend the City’s remaining rainy day fund.

In recent weeks, demonstrators in Seattle and around the nation have made calls to “defund the police" by 50% and reallocate funds to other community services.

Seven of the nine Seattle City Council members support a 50% cut to the police department's budget. Durkan and Best blasted the drastic cuts.

SPD's budget this year was more than $400 million. If it was cut in half, Chief Best says around 700 officers would be laid off.

“I think it's reckless behavior to do that without having to plan something in place for how we're going to respond on the calls for service, how we're going to protect community members, and how we're going to move forward and public safety,” she told KING 5 in July.

Durkan told KING 5 in July that while there is a "historical opportunity" to reform the department, changes need to be based on facts and data. She said those on the council who have committed to cutting police funding have done so with "no analysis" and "without a plan."

In July, Durkan said she would veto any drastic cuts the council approves.

Best and Durkan said they have identified $76 million in cuts to the 2021 budget.