Suspected armed drug traffickers arrested after Seattle police shooting in Puyallup

SEATTLE — An officer with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was involved in a shooting with a suspect near 7th Avenue SE and State Route 512 in Puyallup Wednesday morning.

Shortly after responding to investigate the shooting, SPD sent out a release saying that more information on the incident would be presented during a press briefing at noon.

The release states at that time, the department, along with the FBI, will announce the arrests of multiple suspected armed drug traffickers.

According to information released by SPD ahead of the briefing, the arrests come as a result of a lengthy investigation into drug dealing and illegal weapons possession.