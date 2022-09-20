Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Everett

Authorities believe the man is responsible for a large portion of the drugs being used and sold in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — A months-long investigation led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Everett on Friday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Department (SCSO) believes the man had the intent to deliver fentanyl to people around Highway 99 and Airport Road.

Since April, the Sheriff’s Office, the Everett Police Department and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force have had emphasis patrols in the area.

People have noticed their presence.

"All the time. At night, I see them. All the time. Everywhere," Saleh Al Sheikh said.

Al Sheikh owns Gyro Guys Halal Grill. He said for his business, the location is perfect, but he worries about people selling and doing drugs outside the restaurant.

Authorities said since patrols began, there have been more than 360 arrests, 150 written citations and the seizure of several firearms and drugs.

Friday's arrest was made by the Snohomish County Drug Task Force. The 46-year-old man had fentanyl inside his car along with a large amount of stolen property and an estimated $524,000 dollars in cash, which allegedly came from drug deals, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities believe the man is responsible for a large portion of the drugs being used and sold in the area.

"The arrest by the task force last Friday carries with it great significance in keeping fentanyl from being sold in this area, and our community will be safer with this suspect off the streets. We acknowledge there is more work to be done and we remain committed to helping those who may be struggling with homelessness, mental health and or chemical dependency," Sheriff Adam Fortney said in a statement.

Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman also said the ongoing crime and quality of life issues have been a top priority for the department.