Editor's note: the above video describes how cities outside of Seattle are competing for big tech companies to grow operations in their area.

Dropbox is growing its Seattle footprint in a big way.

The Bay Area-based file storage and sharing giant has taken four floors totaling 120,886 square feet at the 38-story 2 + U office tower being built in downtown Seattle, GeekWire has learned. It will be a big step up from the 40,000 square-foot office the company occupies today at the Columbia Center.

When ready in the fourth quarter of next year, the new Seattle office will become the company’s largest office outside of San Francisco in both square footage and engineer population.

