Heavy snowfall overnight has prompted a warning for drivers to stay off the road.

Dozens of crashes and stalled vehicles littered major roadways and surface streets during Monday morning's commute. Slick conditions and steep hills prompted several street closures until conditions improve.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Keith Leary said drivers were not prepared for the volume of snowfall and advised people to stay home if possible.

"If you don’t have to come out here, don’t," said Leary. "We’re just asking people if you do have to go somewhere pack that extra time and that patience."

"What we're seeing out here is people simply not prepared for this weather; a lot of bald tires and a lot of people traveling too fast," Leary said.

Slick, snow-covered roads were the primary cause of school closures Monday. By 7:30 a.m., more than 200 school delays and closures were reported.

WSDOT dispatched nearly 100 plows overnight to help clear major roadways between King County and the Canadian border.

If you’re thinking about taking the bus instead of driving, King County Metro is operating all service on designated snow routes until further notice.

Routes 1,2, and 13 are not operating north of Roy Street in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood due to icy road conditions.

Eastgate and West Seattle Ride2 service is canceled due to treacherous driving conditions.

All Community Transit buses are operating on snow routes for the morning commute as well.

Riders should expect service to be delayed up to an hour.