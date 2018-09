Investigators are working to determine what led up to a deadly collision in Marysville Tuesday morning between a car and a train.

A northbound train collided with a car in the 8900 block of State Avenue, the Marysville PD twitter wrote Tuesday. The car was drug to 104th Street.

The driver of the car was killed. The person's identity was not released.

Multiple intersections will be closed during the morning's investigation.

