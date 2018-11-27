GEORGE, Wash. — The driver in a charter bus crash that sent members of University of Washington’s Husky Marching Band to the hospital on Thanksgiving was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP said more citations could follow for the 36-year-old Sammamish driver.

The Husky Marching Band was traveling to the Apple Cup in Pullman when the bus crashed near George, Washington. It was carrying 56 people, and 47 were transported to local hospitals for evaluation Thursday night.

Of those 47, two remained under medical care for non-life-threatening injuries, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta.

WSP said the charter bus was traveling in the right lane of eastbound I-90 near George, Washington. The bus lost control and struck the ditch on the right shoulder before rolling and coming to rest on its passenger side.

The band did not continue its trip to Pullman following the crash, Balta said.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together. With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night," Director of Athletic Bands Brad McDavid said in a statement.

Jennifer Cohen, University of Washington's director of athletics released this statement to KREM 2 on Friday:

“The health and well-being of our students is our top priority, and it became evident that our band members need to recover and return home. I would like to commend Brad McDavid, Director of Athletic Bands, for his outstanding leadership, and to express deep and heartfelt gratitude to the people of Grant County, especially the first responders, Quincy School District and the administration and staff of George Elementary who went far out of their way to take such incredible care of our students on Thanksgiving night. Many of the most helpful and supportive community members were Cougars fans, who demonstrated the caring values of WSU which transcend rivalry.”

The rest of the students and staff were sent on other charter buses to George Elementary School where they were checked by medics. The students received Thanksgiving meals and other goods brought by concerned citizens. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the show of support was huge.

Husky band bus rolled on the way to Pullman. We're fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup. A radio station put out a call and the town of George answered: families left their thanksgiving dinners to bring us leftovers and hot food. pic.twitter.com/Dko6bW7hQa — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

The University of Washington released a statement on the bus crash on Thursday night.

It read in part:

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and our thoughts are with the members of our dedicated University of Washington Husky Marching Band and spirit squads who were on board a bus traveling to Eastern Washington ahead of Friday's Apple Cup...The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back ontheir journey to Pullman."

Statement on the rollover of a bus carrying members of the Husky Marching Band and spirit squads to the Apple Cup: pic.twitter.com/ebUxS2eR3H — UW News (@uwnews) November 23, 2018

