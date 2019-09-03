A man was taken into custody after crashing into a gate at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Bremerton Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:11 p.m. when a male driver attempted to illegally enter the base, according to Navy officials. The vehicle blew past a main checkpoint and slammed into a signal post. The man was quickly apprehended by Naval Security Forces personnel.

A child was in the SUV when it crashed. She was taken into safe custody and transferred to Harrison Medical Center for evaluation.

Heather Nix witnessed the crash and recorded cell phone footage of the incident where Navy personnel approached the vehicle with guns drawn.

It's unclear why the driver tried to force entry onto the base.

The security breach prompted a shelter-in-place on the base and all gates were closed during the investigation. Access to the base has since been restored and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The suspect is now in custody of the Bremerton Police Department.