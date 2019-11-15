A person is in custody after firing shots at a semi-driver who rear-ended their vehicle in Fife Thursday evening.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Johnna Batiste said a semi-truck driver rear-ended the driver of a sedan while they were traveling southbound on I-5 near Port of Tacoma Road. Batiste said the collision was reported around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the sedan then fired multiple rounds, striking the semi-truck. Batiste said rounds struck the hood, driver’s side door, and at least one round went through the windshield of the semi-truck.

Authorities said there is evidence that the driver who fired the shots may have been impaired.

No one was hurt in the collision or from the gunfire. Batiste said the driver of the semi stayed on the scene and was “surprisingly fine” after the incident.

“He is doing surprisingly well for somebody that has been shot at,” Batiste said.

The person who fired the shots stayed on the scene and called 911 to report the collision and the shooting. The person who fired the gun is in custody, Batiste said.

It's unclear what led up to the collision and if the rear-ending was accidental or intentional in nature.

“We do know that a minor collision took place prior to the shooting, but that is all we really know so far,” Batiste said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.