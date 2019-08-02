Travel times are still higher than normal on some routes across the Puget Sound area as snow moves through the region Friday afternoon.

Several commutes, including Redmond to Seattle, Seattle to Federal Way, and Bellevue to Everett, all hit triple digits for commute times around 3 p.m.

Around 4:15 p.m., KING 5 Traffic Reporter Stephen Kilbreath said that travel times in the Puget Sound area were starting to shorten due to less drivers on the road.

As of 4:45 p.m., here’s a sampling of how long it’s taking drivers to get to their destinations:

Alderwood to Southcenter: 60 minutes (+0 minutes above average)

Bellevue to Federal Way: 79 minutes (+24 minutes above average)

Renton to Auburn: 28 minutes (+8 minutes above average)

Seattle to Bellevue: 11 minutes (-4 minutes below average)

Seattle to Federal Way: 20 minutes (+7 minutes above average)

Seattle to Everett: 27 minutes (-35 minutes below average)

Seattle to Renton: 21 minutes (+2 minutes above average)

Seattle to SeaTac: 34 minutes (+16 minutes above average)

Tacoma to Olympia: 30 minutes (-22 minutes below average)

A snowstorm is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to Western Washington through Saturday. Areas on the Olympic Peninsula and north of Everett have already reported several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

