Travel times are way up across the Puget Sound area as snow moves through the region Friday afternoon.

Several commutes, including Redmond to Seattle, Seattle to Federal Way, and Bellevue to Everett, all hit triple digits for commute times.

As of 3 p.m., here’s a sampling of how long it’s taking drivers to get to their destinations:

Seattle to Bellevue: 29 minutes (+17 minutes above average)

Seattle to Federal Way: 107 minutes (+71)

Seattle to Everett: 88 minutes (+31)

Tacoma to Olympia: 69 minutes (+26)

Alderwood to Southcenter: 136 minutes (+84)

A snowstorm is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to Western Washington through Saturday. Areas on the Olympic Peninsula and north of Everett have already reported several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

