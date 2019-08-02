Travel times are improving across the Puget Sound area after skyrocketing Friday afternoon as snow began to move through the region.

Several commutes, including Redmond to Seattle, Seattle to Federal Way, and Bellevue to Everett, all hit triple digits for commute times around 3 p.m.

Around 5:10 p.m., the heaviest snow around the Seattle Metro area was in SeaTac, Renton, Federal Way, Covington, and Maple Valley. The snow was impacting I-4, I-405, SR 167, and SR 18 in those areas, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 6 p.m., here’s a sampling of how long it’s taking drivers to get to their destinations:

Alderwood to Southcenter: 29 minutes (-25 minutes below average)

Bellevue to Federal Way: 25 minutes (-26 minutes below average)

Renton to Auburn: 11 minutes (-6 minutes below average)

Seattle to Bellevue: 11 minutes (-1 minutes below average)

Seattle to Everett: 27 minutes (-14 minutes below average)

Tacoma to Olympia: 29 minutes (-10 minutes below average)

A snowstorm is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to Western Washington through Saturday. Areas on the Olympic Peninsula and north of Everett have already reported several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

