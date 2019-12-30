A drive-by shooting investigation blocked all southbound lanes of SR 509 at 1st Ave. S. in South Seattle Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reports a male driver was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It's unclear where the gunfire came from, but troopers say the altercation was between two cars.

The Washington Department of Transportation reports the incident started around 9 p.m. Sunday, shortly after the Seahawks game finished. There's no indication the shooting has any link to the game, but there was increased traffic in the area at the time.