A newly proposed dress code aimed at stripping away gender and racial bias was met with mixed reaction at the Olympia School Board meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Patrick Murphy drafted a new dress code written for the entire district that is based on a series of recommendations delivered to the school board by an advisory committee. Murphy spoke at Monday's meeting ahead of an open comment period, sharing his vision behind the draft and expanding on his effort to deliver a new dress code "free from bias."

"You may note, when you look at this draft, that I attempted to take out any language specific to gender because it was the gender aspect of bias that seemed to be the focal point of the committee in many ways," Murphy said.

Murphy left out several commonly found clothing restrictions, some of which he said single out girls.

"You'll see no language in this draft about clothes going to fingertip length, or about the width of straps, or the depth of a neckline," he added.

A handful of parents and faculty stood up to share their feedback on the dress code proposal. Some parents applauded the superintendent's effort. Others cautioned the board tighten restrictions, arguing that a loose set of guidelines would not help students.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Kylie Phillips, a mother of two students in the district and member of the dress code advisory committee, spoke to the board. She appreciated that Murphy included many of the committee's recommendations, but expressed a few concerns, including language banning "gang-related apparel."

"I am, however, uncomfortable with the idea that just because a school has a minority population it must, therefore, follow that they have a gang problem ... There are a number of organized groups that promote violence and criminal activity that are not traditionally identified as gangs: neo-nazis, white supremacists, motorcycle clubs," Phillips said. "Restricting clothing simply to 'gang-related' ignores the existence of these organizations and specifically calls out only minority populations."

Over the next several months the Olympia School Board will hear feedback from parents, students and staff.

© 2018 KING