Video of a Lime electric bike spewing flames on the University of Washington campus in Seattle this week is the latest in a string of battery-related safety issues affecting new mobility services.

A Reddit user uploaded a dramatic recording of a Lime e-bike caught on fire at the UW Wednesday night.

It wasn’t the only blazing Lime bike incident in Seattle this week. Also on Wednesday evening, a fire broke out at a Lime warehouse in the nearby Ballard neighborhood, My Ballard reported.

