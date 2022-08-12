Renton brewpub holds monthly Drag Queen Story Hour despite ongoing harassment, threats

Founder Marley Rall says The Brewmaster's Taproom recently received an influx of insults and threats about the monthly event.

RENTON, Wash. — Marley Rall, founder of The Brewmaster's Taproom, says the kid and dog-friendly taproom has been serving Renton for seven and a half years, often holding events to build community and fundraise for causes supporting children and animals. Over the past year and a half, a Drag Queen Story Hour event has also become a monthly staple.

"I'm, in general, a huge fan of drag," Rall said. "I'm jealous of the amount of confidence they exude and I also understand a lot of what happens comes from pain and for me it's important that we build a very inclusive space for everybody and for everybody to feel they can be their true authentic self and so a big thing for me with the LGBTQIA community is that I want them to know we're an ally and we're trying in all different ways to be that and one thing I really feel hinders people is when they live and are raised in a very closed situation."

Marley Rall, founder of The Brewmaster's Taproom, says Drag Queen Story Hour is on this weekend despite recent harassment.



Unclear whether there are still plans for protests against it, but Renton PD says it will have resources available near event out of "abundance of caution." pic.twitter.com/fktkAu37iJ — erica zucco (@ericazucco) December 9, 2022

Rall says she grew up in Hawaii where she was exposed to diverse cultures and grew comfortable around all different types of people.

"The more kids interact and have good, positive interactions with people who may be considered different than them, and that they don't get to see on a day-to-day basis, they have the opportunity," Rall said. "It's good to get to know other people, and there's nothing scary about it. And so that was the big push for me as far as Story Time goes- we want people to know it's okay to be different, and we can be supportive and inclusive and be comfortable with that."

Rall said over the past year and a half, the taproom has received a routine amount of phone calls and emails taking issue with event. But recently, word began to spread of a protest planned outside this weekend's installment of the event. It attracted attention on social media, and Rall said the taproom began receiving an influx of insults and threats.

On Wednesday, Renton Police say someone shot through the window with what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun. RPD says it took a case report and is waiting for video from surrounding businesses in hopes of identifying suspects. Rall says the taproom still plans to hold Saturday's event.

"You're willing to put up with what you have to put up with to create this space for people to be themselves and have fun and for kids to just be kids and enjoy themselves," Rall said.

RPD says it has been watching the social media traffic surrounding the event and plans to have "elements of our Civil Disturbance Unit there out of an abundance of caution." A spokesperson said while RPD will allow people to peacefully perform their freedoms of expression, it will be on hand to prevent any potential violent activity.

Rall says she considers herself an ally, and feels a personal responsibility to stand with the LGBTQIA community. She was raised Jewish and understands the importance of solidarity.

"We have family we lost in the Holocaust and for us a big thing, especially because we didn't have a big Jewish community in Hawaii was, oftentimes you have to rely on others to stand there with you when you don't have enough of your own," Rall said.

Rall says she understands some families that routinely attend the Drag Queen Story Hour events may not feel comfortable coming this weekend, and she wants to make sure they know that's okay.