It's been 53 years since the original broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas debuted on television.

The holiday classic stars The Grinch, who lived alone atop Mt. Crumpit "with a heart two sizes too small." He devises a scheme to steal Christmas toys, gifts and decorations from all of Whoville. Boris Karloff stars as The Grinch, as well as the tale's narrator.

The special airs Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. on KING 5 across Western Washingotn. It will air again at 8 p.m. on Christmas night, followed by the 2000 version starring Jim Carrey.

Other holiday programming on NBC this season includes "It's a Wonderful Life" (Christmas Eve at 8 p.m.) and the 87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 8 to 10 p.m.).

