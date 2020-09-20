Dozens gather for vigil in Seattle honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Many attendees wore shirts bearing Ginsburg's face and her often used quote: "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."

SEATTLE — Saturday night saw a good sized group of people come to the U.S. District Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle for a candlelight vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died after a long battle with cancer on Friday. She was 87.

Her death has led to much debate between politicians on both sides of the aisle about who will ultimately replace her, but in Seattle on Saturday, the focus was on her legacy.

“I cried a lot,” one speaker said to the crowd.

The large majority of the crowd were women. Mothers and their daughters all carrying signs, holding candles, and many wearing shirts bearing Ginsburg's face and her often used quote: "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."

Event organizers put the vigil together shortly after news of her death broke Friday night.

Nationally, flags are being flown at half-staff at the U.S. Capital for Ginsburg, who was only the second woman ever to be selected to the highest court.

The debate over who should replace her has become one of the more-talked about issues heading into Election Day.

President Donald Trump has already said he’d like to see a new justice nominated “without delay” and said it would likely be a woman.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, President Trump’s Democratic opponent, has said no nomination should be made until after the election.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not allow for a vote during President Obama’s last term. President Obama’s selection Merrick Garland waited in limbo for over 200 days and was never given a hearing.