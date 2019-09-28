A retail fixture in downtown Seattle is closing up shop.

Macy's is selling its longtime downtown Seattle location, according to a developing report from The Seattle Times: "The closure ends a 90-year run of retail in that space."

The report did not give a reason for the closure in early 2020.

The store has also served as a centerpiece in the annual tree lighting celebration at Westlake Park to kick off the holiday season.

Bartell Drugs announced their store at 3rd and Union would be closing, citing safety reasons.

In a statement, Bartell Drugs said the closure is because of the “cost of doing business downtown due to the need for armed security guards, and the increases from a variety of Seattle’s costly requirements that have come into play over the past few years.”

