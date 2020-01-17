SEATTLE — The Barnes & Noble bookstore in downtown Seattle is closing its doors after 22 years in business.

The bookstore posted on Facebook this week announcing the closure and thanking customers for their patronage over the years.

The downtown store located at 600 Pine St. will close on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Barnes & Noble Thank you, Seattle, for 22 years of your patronage.

The closure leaves Seattle's downtown core without a general bookstore, according to the Seattle Times.

The West Seattle branch of Barnes & Noble closed in January 2018.

The downtown store's sign says book lovers can still find them at the Northgate Mall location at 401 NE Northgate Way, Seattle.

The bookstore closure comes as other big businesses have also left or made plans to leave the downtown core.

Last year, Macy's announced it would sell its flagship store downtown by February of this year.

