'First Dibs' event encourages local shopping in downtown Edmonds

The promotion event offers incentives for people who come and support businesses in downtown Edmonds.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The city of Edmonds is encouraging people to shop and eat at local businesses and restaurants through a holiday promotion called "First Dibs."

More than 30 restaurants and retailers are participating and offering a special gift to anyone who spends more than $45 - while supplies last.

The event starts one day before Small Business Saturday, something that began during the recession in 2010 to promote small and local shops.

It's no secret the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit small businesses hard, and Edmonds is hoping the promotion will draw in visitors and money to help the struggling stores and restaurants.

If shoppers don't feel comfortable coming out to stores and shopping in-person, they can buy gift cards, shop online or by phone, promote small stores on social media, leave reviews and maintain subscriptions.