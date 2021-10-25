Downed power lines close roadways, bridge as storm moves through western Washington

Part of East Marginal Way S is closed while Seattle City Light crews work to clean up 15 downed power poles.

SEATTLE — As western Washington continues to brace against strong winds and prepare for more rain in the coming days, damage from Sunday’s storm is wreaking havoc in many areas.

While downed trees can cause extensive damage and pose a threat to drivers and residents, downed electrical lines and utility poles take an extended amount of time to clean up and often cause power outages.

Fallen utility poles and power lines in Georgetown forced the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to close E Marginal Way S between 14th Ave S and S 86th Place in both directions. Work to reopen the road is expected to take until midday Tuesday.

Because of the closure, SDOT closed South Park Bridge, too, with the earliest reopening expected to be Tuesday when Seattle City Light crews can verify that the roads are safe to travel on.

The downed power lines are just north of the 26 power poles that came down in 2019, causing a power outage for more than 10,000 customers and an extensive clean-up.

These poles were last inspected in August 2021 when three poles were identified for replacement. The design and permitting process is still ongoing.

The 15 poles that fell Sunday are being transferred to a different location for inspection.

In Bellevue, 118th Ave SE just north of Interstate 90 is still closed Monday after tree and power lines fell across the roadway Sunday morning.

FYI this stretch of 118th Ave SE is still closed due to downed trees. https://t.co/HWpphbCZoM — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 25, 2021

Further north of Seattle, NE 116th Street just west of Interstate 405 in Kirkland is closed Monday morning due to a downed tree and power lines.

NE 116th Street remains closed due to a downed tree & downed power lines. Remember, if you come across a downed utility wire, always assume it's energized & stay as far away as you can. If you come upon a downed line of any kind, stay at least 35' away. @PSETalk is notified. https://t.co/0zpcp6wIRp — Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) October 25, 2021

Officials urge those who come across downed power lines to assume the lines are active and to stay at least 30 feet away.

Travelers should expect delays through Monday and are encouraged to either stay home or alter their commute to not travel during peak hours.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, more than 10,000 customers were without power in Seattle.

High winds and rain, created by what’s called a bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean, are expected to continue Monday throughout western Washington.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until midnight Tuesday for areas across western Washington including San Juan County and western Whatcom and Skagit counties with sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.