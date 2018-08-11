A man and his dog escaped a house fire in SeaTac Thursday morning after the dog warned him of the danger.

According to Puget Sound Fire, both escaped the single-story home around 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and back of the house. After initially going into the house to fight the fire, they were forced out due to the amount of fire and possibility of the roof collapsing.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the home owner.

