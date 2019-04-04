Sea-Tac Airport honored a special Port of Seattle employee named Milo.

Milo wrapped up his career as an explosive detection dog for the Port of Seattle and had a barking good time at his retirement party.

Milo has been partnered with Sergeant Chris Lewis since 2012. Just because Milo is resting his paws doesn’t mean the partnership is over.

“I recently signed the adoption papers. So he is all mine now. How cool is that? [It’s] very exciting for him and for me,” Lewis said.

Milo has had quite an exciting career with high profile assignments including the Super Bowl and working security for U.S. presidents and foreign heads of state.

The Port of Seattle said Milo’s favorite events to work included working with Make-A-Wish children, on the American Airlines Snowball Express, the Delta Air Lines North Pole flight, and Chief for a Day.