Dog attack victim suing King County for lack of action against problematic house

A lawyer for the victim argues the county knew squatters were living in the home with dangerous dogs but failed to act.

AUBURN, Wash. — One year and a month after a jogger was mauled by two dogs and nearly killed outside an Auburn home, attorneys representing the victim are suing King County – alleging they knew about the problematic house and did not act until it was too late.

“There was a very long list of complaints from neighbors regarding this property and King County was physically at this property multiple times prior to this dog attack,” said Gemma Zanowski an attorney representing the dog attack survivor.

In a suit filed last week, Zanowski and her team alleged King County knew about the home inhabited by squatters, knew the dogs were dangerous and failed to “remove these known hazards”.

“We should expect that our government is going to follow up on the promises that it makes to us and it’s going to follow up and take seriously citizen complaints, especially when they involve specific hazards in the community,” Zanowski said.

Two dogs mauled a victim who was jogging nearby on Feb. 22, 2022, biting and dragging the woman across the street.

"Nobody deserves that," neighbor Kristin Purvis told KING 5 the day of the attack. "I would want someone to come and help me so I don't know why I wouldn't go try to help somebody. I just feel bad I couldn't help her."

Neighbors tried to fight off the two dogs, one with a car – ultimately a King County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed one of the dogs, a black pit bull, while the second dog was removed by animal control officers.

“I have a four-year-old son, I have a dog that I want to be able to walk on a leash," Purvis said. "But now after what happened…even before this happened it was sketchy walking down this street."

Neighbors were incensed following the attack as the home was the subject of several complaints. Public records show animal control confiscated two German shepherds in 2021 and a deputy used a taser on a pitbull in 2021 while serving a warrant.