Residents in two North Bend neighborhoods can now safely drink their tap water after a water tank serving 82 homes was broken into and vandalized.

The Sallal Water Association issued the do not drink order on October 31 for the Riverpoint and upper Mt. Si Road neighborhoods after white pellets were found on the ground inside the vandalized building.

Sallal confirmed Saturday the water was safe to drink after tests showed no detection of bacteria.

The King County Sheriff's Office said someone gained access to the tank by cutting several locks.

Investigators said the white pellets were harmless and believed to be biodegradable airsoft pellets. The water was tested as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

