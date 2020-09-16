Do DIY air filters actually work for filtering wildfire smoke? Experts say 'yes'

A UW professor said the DIY system is very effective in filtering out millions of tiny particles found in smoke.

SEATTLE — Western Washington residents are being told to stay indoors with the windows closed as wildfire smoke continues to linger.

If you have air conditioning or commercial air filters, experts say running those in your home can make all the difference.

For those who don't have AC, having the windows shut can make a difference in having cool air and proper air circulation in your home.

Dan Jaffe, a University of Washington air quality professor tested a DIY air filter, saying it has been showing great results for filtering air and has made a huge difference in his home.

The 'hack' is easy: Experts recommend buying what’s called a MERV 13 or FPR 10 furnace filter and tape it to the back of a box fan. These filters sell for about $15 at your local hardware store.

Jaffe said the DIY system is very effective in filtering out millions of tiny particles found in smoke, which comes as good news as scientists and air quality experts predict the smoke will continue to linger for several days.

“Fortunately, we are not getting as bad as in Portland or Eugene right now. Our levels are roughly two-thirds of their levels but they are getting levels as bad as anywhere seen ever,” Jaffe said.