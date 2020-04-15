THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — All state public lands, parks, and trails are closed, but that’s not preventing users from hopping over gates, and in some cases, vandalizing public property.

”It’s demoralizing,” said state Department of Natural Resources Recreation Manager Phil Wolff.

The DNR said they have seen an increase in vandalism at state-owned lands across the state.

Vandals cut down fences, drove trucks into roadblocks, and cut several locks at restrooms.

Wolff said they have reports of several thousand dollars worth of damage at DNR properties.

“It's disappointing. It’s taking money away from improvements we could be making, but instead, we’re fixing things,” said Wolff.

He said when he finds violators on DNR property, they’re not being cited.

Wolff said reminding visitors the areas are closed is a safer approach than fining them.

“People need to do the right thing,” said Wolff.

