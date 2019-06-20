Stay alert, drivers. Washington troopers are conducting a statewide emphasis patrol on distracted driving this weekend.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, distracted driving is behind 30% of statewide traffic fatalities. In 2018, the Washington State Patrol contacted more than 20,000 drivers for distracted driving.

It's against the law to use a personal electronic device while driving, which includes while being stopped in traffic or at a traffic light.

The penalty for the first offense is $136, but rises to $234 if your are cited again within five years. Each offense is also reported to your insurance company.

WSP Chief John Batiste reminds drivers, “There is no call, text, e-mail or update that is worth a life, yours or the person in the car you hit. You matter and we want you to arrive at your destination safely.”

According to WSP, drivers are allowed to use a cell phone if:

• It’s hands-free and can be started by using a single touch or swipe of a finger

• You are parked or stopped out of the flow of traffic and safely off the roadway

• You are calling 911

RELATED: Despite new laws, distracted driving remains a leading contributor to deadly crashes in Washington