Felicia Krause and her three children, ages 3 and younger, discovered something new on a recent visit to South Kitsap Regional Park.

There for a birthday party, the Bremerton family wandered onto the new Forest Explorer Trail, a project of Kitsap County Parks & Recreation largely funded by a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company.

An official opening celebration was planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at the trailhead, located near the playground with parking off the Jackson Avenue entrance to the park.

The trail, completed this summer, has already gotten plenty of use.

"My kids loved the tree stump 'steps' and the lookout platform at the end of the trail," Krause said. "I appreciated the sundial compass since it provided an educational element to the trail."

The stump steps and sundial compass are two examples of interactive trail features designed to encourage physical activity and learning. Kids can earn "trail explorer" points for completing activities along the 1,200-foot path.

Elina Hodges' son Zethan, 5, was a bit scared to walk the foot-high zig-zag beams that challenge balance and give kids an idea (through length) of the height of surrounding trees. But he got it down after a bit of coaxing.

In one feature, visitors can climb down into a large hole and see the layers of soil, including evidence of the last ice age. At one station, the "activity" is to sit or stand quietly and listen to the noises of the forest.

Guiding the trail is Boomer the mountain beaver, who as a ground-dwelling rodent, gives his perspective on the surroundings. "Our forest floor looks messy," Boomer says on one of the signs. "Something tells me there's a lot happening on the ground and underground."

"I think its fantastic," said Jen Shaffer, mother of Rory, 4, and Molly, 6. "We go there often and every time our children run through like it's their first time there."

Kitsap County was awarded $11,000 for the trail through the nonprofit National Recreation and Park Association's Meet Me at the Park initiative. The association received 300 applications and awarded 25 grants across the country.

"We're looking always for innovation and creativity and interesting strategies for how to get kids and families outdoors, how to get hem physically active and having fun," said Marla Collum, senior manager of programs for the association. "We really loved the nature trail. It was a new way to draw people there and introduce fun and interesting things to do along the way."

Meet Me at the Park — one of more than a half dozen initiatives the association undertakes to promote outdoor recreation for all — involves a partnership with Disney. But don't expect to run into Snow White or Mickey Mouse along the trail. Disney prefers to keep a low profile in the park projects it helps to fund, Collum said.

"They're mostly interested in creating these fun opportunities for people to experience," she said.

Local organizations contributed additional funding and volunteer labor to assist in trail construction. Pitching in were Port Orchard Rotary, Columbia Bank — Port Orchard branch, Marcus Whitman Middle School and South Kitsap High School track students.

The MountainEars — Washington state's chapter of the Disneyana Fan Club — also donated toward the trail. The Disneyana Fan Club is dedicated to promoting the legacy of Walt Disney. Ric Catron, Kitsap County Parks' project coordinator, proudly counts himself a "Disney nerd."

South Kitsap Regional Park this year also got new restrooms with $110,000 in capital funding from the parks department.

