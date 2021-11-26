Whatcom County prepares for second round of flooding beginning this weekend

The Skagit and Nooksack Rivers are both expected to flood beginning Sunday as many communities are still recovering from the last round of floods.

SUMAS, Wash. — Whatcom County issued an Emergency Proclamation as more flooding is expected Sunday into Monday as a new series of Atmospheric Rivers makes landfall on western Washington.

The communities of Everson, Sumas, Nooksack and Marietta in particular are being urged to prepare for rising floodwater in the midst of recovering from the most recent round of flooding.

At the Everson city shops, in the 600 block of Robinson Street, the Seattle District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday night brought in an automatic sandbag filling machine-- expected to help speed sandbag production starting Saturday morning. The city had more sand delivered on Friday.

“I’d rather get ahead of the game versus behind the eight ball,” said Shane Thompson who lives between Everson and Sumas. He was picking up sandbags to help raise the height of an existing wall of sandbags that so far succeeded in keeping property dry but said the ground was so saturated a higher wall was warranted.

In a press release, the county’s Division of Emergency Management under the Whatcom Co. Sheriff’s office said it expected the coming flooding to be similar to the 2020 Super Bowl flood with many of the same areas impacted.

Whatcom County tweeted on Friday that damage to levee systems from previous storms may result in greater impacts to floodplain areas than are typical at forecasted river levels.

The Washington National Guard is expected to arrive in Whatcom County on Saturday to assist local agencies with flood preparations, sandbagging, transportation of supplies and providing support to Nooksack, Sumas and Everson.

Whatcom County also recently waived permit fees for emergency building repairs due to the extensive damage from the last round of floods.