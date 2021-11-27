Residents of Everson, Sumas advised to voluntarily evacuate ahead of forecasted flooding

A Public Safety Alert sent Saturday evening advised residents of Everson and Sumas to voluntarily evacuate as a precaution ahead of forecasted flooding.

EVERSON, Wash. — Residents of Everson and Sumas have been advised to voluntarily evacuate as a precaution ahead of forecasted flooding expected to hit Sunday morning.

The public safety alert sent Saturday evening warned residents roads could close as early as 4 a.m. on Sunday when water is expected to cover the roads. Border Patrol will help officials enforce road closures.

“There are certain roadways that get deep water moving through and fast water in our flood way and those are the ones we’re focused on,” Everson Mayor John Perry told KING 5.

The alert directed residents to a Red Cross shelter in Lynden at 1775 Front Street.

A Flood Watch is in place for Whatcom County through Monday morning due to an atmospheric river bringing heavy rain through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

In Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at North Cedarville and Ferndale is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday and Monday, respectively, which could potentially overflow and flood the Sumas drainage.

During this stage, the Nooksack will cause widespread flooding, covering farmland and roads, and erosion may affect some river banks, according to the NWS. It may also overflow levees and banks from Hovander Park in Ferndale downstream.

The National Guard arrived in Whatcom County Saturday evening to assist local agencies with flood preparations, sandbagging, transportation of supplies and providing support to Nooksack, Sumas and Everson.

There was a constant flow of trucks into a city yard in Everson as people filled trucks with Sandbags so they could prepare for floodwaters on Saturday.

The Seattle District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brought in an automatic sandbag filling machine intended to help speed sandbag production ahead of forecasted flooding on Sunday. The machine filled sandbags with impressive speed for much of the day but suffered a mechanical issue late in the afternoon.

Still, volunteers worked through the day into the evening filling sandbags with an assembly line method.

“With the people that are over here, we’re almost as quick as the Army Corps sandbagging machine,” a volunteer named Megan said. “Many hands make little work.”

The storm system is a punch in the gut for many in the community who are still recovering from the last flooding event.

“A lot of the same people that lost their house last week are just trying to get whatever they can to protect what they have left, which is probably the most heartbreaking thing,” Megan said.

Chris Evans just moved to the community and said his family has been touched by the support, especially after the last storm. “A lady named Jennifer was dropping off hot meals for a few days afterward which is a huge help when you’re cleaning mud out all day,” he said as he waited in line for sandbags.