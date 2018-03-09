Are you ready when “The Big One” hits?

If you’ve been putting off making a disaster kit or creating a family emergency plan, resolve to get it done for National Preparedness Month in September.

RELATED: Complete disaster preparedness coverage

It’s no secret that Washington state is in earthquake country. Seismic threats include the Seattle Fault, which runs east-west just south of downtown Seattle, the South Whidbey Island Fault, which goes northwest to southeast of the southern tip of the island, and the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which spans Vancouver Island to northern California in the Pacific Ocean.

Earthquakes from these faults could be between magnitude 7 and 9. When a magnitude 9 earthquake hits from the Cascadia Subduction Zone, southwest Washington could be inundated with a 60-foot tsunami.

RELATED: Tsunami from Cascadia earthquake would reach Bellingham in 90 minutes, study finds

The Department of Homeland Security recommends breaking down disaster prep by each week in September: In week 1, make and practice your disaster plan. In week 2, learn lifesaving skills, like protecting your home from floods and earthquakes. In week 3, check your insurance coverage. In week 4, plan financially for a disaster and make an emergency kit.

New disaster kit standards say you should have two weeks supplies on hand, including food, water, first aid, clothes, medication, and a hand-cranked radio. Get a full list of kit essentials here.

RELATED: How to build an emergency kit on a budget

Make a plan to communicate with friends and family. Cellular networks will likely be overloaded, but texting and email could be viable options. Amateur radio operators (HAM radios) can help lines of communication up. There’s about 16,000 operators in Washington state.

Finally, be sure to connect with your community to learn how to best be ready for the worst. Join the KING 5 Disaster Preparedness Facebook group to get ideas and tips on emergency preparedness.

© 2018 KING