The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $1.4 million to Washington state today to support disaster preparedness.

Senator Patty Murray of Washington is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a strong advocate for disaster preparedness.

“I look forward to seeing how local leaders will put this investment to use to help save lives and enhance safety for Washingtonians in the aftermath of a catastrophic event, as well as how communities across the country will benefit from this critical planning,” said Senator Murray.

The Puget Sound region is no stranger to the threat of natural disasters. The area is located on or near multiple active fault lines, including the Cascadia Subduction Zone fault, which is capable of generating magnitude 9.0 earthquakes.

The award is part of FEMA's Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant program.

The money will help Snohomish County and other local agencies provide vital resources like food, water, shelter, and more to Puget Sound residents in the event of a major disaster.

How to prepare for a major Pacific Northwest disaster You're on your own. If a 9.0 earthquake or a tsunami wipes out homes, roads, bridges, communication, and other infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest, keep that thought in mind. You have to assume no one is coming to help you, and you may not be able to get anywhere to find help, at least for a few days.

