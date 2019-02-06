SEATTLE — Volunteers in West Seattle spent Saturday morning preparing for something far from average; the group practiced what they would do after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and the possible tsunami that would follow.

“There are very real risks that we have to worry about potentially happening at any moment,” said volunteer Erika Harnett.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hasn’t been recorded in Seattle since 2001. Volunteers said they were preparing for the worst.

RELATED: Why you should be prepared: 3 big earthquake threats in PNW

“We can anticipate that we could be on our own and need to support ourselves for up to three days but possibly three weeks," said Harnett.

Seattle has volunteers manning 14 hub sites throughout the city. The hubs send information to the Emergency Operation Center in downtown Seattle. Harnett volunteered to manage the Highland Park hub in West Seattle.

“This is a location for people to come and get information, because they cannot get onto the internet, because they cannot watch TV. This provides reliable, accurate information in the event of a large-scale disaster,” said Harnett.

RELATED: HAM radio operators vital if disaster strikes

The center communicates using ham radio. The radio ensures a line of communication between volunteers like Harnett and people who can help.

“We need to be able to best support ourselves during that time period,” said Harnett.