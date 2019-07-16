The recent 4.6 earthquake in western Washington prompted a barrage of 911 calls from concerned and curious residents who felt shaking.

Operators were inundated with non-emergency calls, potentially delaying help for someone with an injury or crisis.

Washington state has a non-emergency police, fire, and municipal line to report activity that doesn't require immediate assistance.

Instead of calling 911 during a non-emergency, residents are encouraged to call 311 to ask about shaking or inquire about safety information.

Another option is to check Twitter or Facebook to connect with friends or find reliable information from your local police, fire, or utilities department.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shared these resources for early warnings and notifications about earthquakes in the region.

